Move it or lose it: How prolonged sitting impacts your backside
Fitness experts say we need to move our bodies as often as possible to avoid losing muscle strength but one University of Guelph professor believes it’s especially true for anyone who works at a desk all day.
"If you're sitting for long periods of time, you're not being as physically active as you would be," Steve Brown, an associate professor in the department of Human Health & Nutritional Sciences, said.
So what kind of impact can this have on your rear-end?
Brown said a lack of movement could cause those muscles to change.
“You're just simply not using those big hip extensor muscles as much in a new job where you're sitting for long periods of time, then certainly those muscles, in theory, could get smaller and change the shape of your butt,” Brown explained.
He said switching to a standing desk can help engage those muscles throughout the day, adding that people who do have to sit shouldn’t be afraid to change their position.
“There is no perfect posture to sit. So dynamic sitting is certainly better than static sitting.”
Brown’s number one tip is stepping away from the desk.
“Frequent breaks would mean getting up and moving, doing something different than sitting,” he explained.
“I like to recommend setting a timer,” said Sean Meagher, a registered physiotherapist and clinic manager at Depth Training and Physiotherapy. “Then, whether it's every hour or between meetings, just getting up and moving around.”
Meagher added that if you haven’t done much movement during the day, clenching your buttocks can help get the blood flowing. However doing it for too long can actually have a negative impact.
“If we walk around with our biceps flexed all day is not going to feel very nice either. So the more that we can move and put our body in different positions, the overall happier our joints are going to be,” Meagher explained.
There are more ways to strengthen the muscles beyond your workday.
At Move Strong KW in Kitchener, coaches focus on helping clients improve their strength and mobility. Owner Davor Cvijic said your glutes help with abductor and hip extension. Moving the hip back and out, plus adding weight for strength training resistance can help.
Davor Cvijic leads a class at Move Strong KW in Kitchener, Ont. on April 10, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
“Anything that works that hip extension or archetype,” urges Cvijic. “So step-ups and lunges and squats, anything in that direction will help.”
Cvijic said Move Strong KW focuses on staying active and not on physical attributes – like the shape of one’s posterior.
“It’s a nice side effect that people like as a result of restoring movement and proper function at the hip,” Cvijic added. “Plus, it's important because no one's ever written a rap song about having a small butt.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.