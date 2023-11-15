KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorist going over 200 km/h on Kitchener highway was 'just going for a drive': OPP

    OPP say they pulled over a driver going 202 km/h on Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener. (X: @OPP_HSD) OPP say they pulled over a driver going 202 km/h on Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener. (X: @OPP_HSD)

    A driver police say was going 202 km/h on a highway in Kitchener is facing charges.

    Ontario Provincial Police posted to social media late Tuesday night saying they stopped the motorist on Highway 7/8 at Homer Watson Boulevard.

    They say the G2 licence driver told them he was, "just going for a drive."

    He's been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving, had his licence suspended for a month, and his car impounded for two weeks.

