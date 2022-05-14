Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Brantford

A motorcycle rider has been injured following a single vehicle crash in Brantford.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that their traffic section was in the area of Locks Road and Glenwood Drive for an investigation.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be closed until early in the afternoon.

Police say the single motorcycle crash has resulted in one person being taken to a Hamilton Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.