A crash in Brant County has left one person in serious condition.

It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 2nd Concession Road and West Quarter Line in Princeton.

Provincial police say a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle sustained significant damage to its front end.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police were on scene. The reopening time is currently unknown.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.