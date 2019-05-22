

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon at Erb Street West and University Avenue West in Waterloo.

Police say the car and the motorcycle were heading towards each other from opposite directions on Erb. The car was reportedly trying to turn left when the crash happened.

The female rider of the motorcycle was thrown from her vehicle. She was taken to Grand River Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

It’s not clear what caused the crash but police say that charges are pending.

Pylons blocked off a portion of the intersection, disrupting traffic while officials were on scene. The intersection was closed for a little more than three hours.