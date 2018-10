CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash in Middleton.

Matthew Allan Zwiep, 38, initially suffered serious, life-threatening injuries following an early-morning collision on Thursday.



Ontario Provincial tweeted that the man had died that evening in hospital.



It happened on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton at around 5:39 a.m.

Police determined that a motorcyclist crossed over the centre line while travelling southbound and collided head-on with an SUV.

The rider was ejected and collided with a tree.

He was transported to local area hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV entered the east ditch and rolled over.

The driver, a 35-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.

Police closed the road between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line for approximately five hours while the investigation was ongoing.

There was no word on a cause or whether any charges would be laid.