Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor
A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor in the Floradale Road area on Saturday just before 6 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Floradale Road when it was hit by the tractor.
The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Arthur, suffered extensive injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Anyone with more information or dash camera footage is urged to contact police.
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Biden appeals for 'unity' after attempted Trump assassination, orders security review
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday appealed for the country to 'unite as one nation' after Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and said he was ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
'Let me get my shoes': What Donald Trump said after he was shot
Transcript of the audio from the shooting and aftermath at the podium with former President Donald Trump and Secret Service members.
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
DEVELOPING
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association wants to include races for adults
After two years of organizing soapbox races for kids, the Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association is ramping up efforts to host soapbox races for adults.
DEVELOPING
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe County
One person in hospital after crash in Clearview Township
One person is in hospital after a crash in Clearview Township on Sunday.
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa canoeist prepares for Paralympic games
An Ottawa athlete is preparing to represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in sports, for the second time.
Toronto
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
Obituary
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
DEVELOPING
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
-
Pre-alert lifted for northern Quebec town near Labrador forest fire
Authorities in the northern Quebec town of Fermont have lifted an evacuation pre-alert as the risk from a forest fire on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador has subsided.
3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
'Tanker did fabulous': N.B. dog top of his class at K-9 course in the U.S.
Tanker the therapy dog for Riverview Fire and Rescue is now a fully trained and certified service animal.
Skeeters be gone: Winnipeg mosquito spraying to start Sunday night
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
Horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
Proposed health campus would aim to provide more Airdrie residents with access to healthcare
A series of open houses this weekend in Airdrie focussed on health care and how best to meet the needs of the city’s more than 85,000 residents.
2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
'I just sold an $80 poster': St. Albert business finds success after huge vintage poster haul
An Edmonton business owner is sitting on a pile of posters he said are poised to fly off the shelves – once they're on the shelves.
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.