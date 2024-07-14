Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor in the Floradale Road area on Saturday just before 6 p.m.

    Police said the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Floradale Road when it was hit by the tractor.

    The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Arthur, suffered extensive injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

    The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

    Anyone with more information or dash camera footage is urged to contact police.

