KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist charged with dangerous driving in Guelph

    An out of focus motorcycle is seen in this undated stock image. (Mohsan Ali Mirza/Pexels.com) An out of focus motorcycle is seen in this undated stock image. (Mohsan Ali Mirza/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Police are looking for a suspect after Guelph Police say two motorcyclists were spotted driving dangerously.

    Officers said they first saw the pair on Friday around 7:40 p.m. in the Speedvale Avenue area. They said two motorcyclists initially stopped at a red light, but sped through the intersection before the light changed to green. The officers said they saw the motorcycles going through other red lights in the area, but never tried to stop the operators due to public safety concerns.

    The motorcyclists were seen in the Woodlawn Road area a short time later, and although police tried to stop them, the operators took off as soon as officers turned on their lights and sirens.

    Police caught up with the motorcyclists around 8:10 p.m. after the pair was spotted pulling into the parking lot of a restaurant on Woodlawn Road. Officers blocked the motorcycles and walked up to the operators. One of the motorcyclists was able to get away and was last seen westbound on Woodlawn Road. The second operator tried to escape, be he was tackled off his motorcycle.

    A 30-year-old man from Newmarket has been charged with dangerous driving and flight from a peace officer. His motorcycle and licence were seized.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News