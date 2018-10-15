

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a 47-year-old man has been charged after a crashing his motorcycle in Kitchener Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Homer Watson Boulevard near Huron Road around 4:30 p.m.

They say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been charged with careless driving.