Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Wilmot
WRPS investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Wilmot.
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 9:20PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a vehicle in Wilmot.
The collision happened on Snyder’s Road East between a motorcycle and a car at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“There was a motorcycle travelling westbound on Snyder’s road. A collision occurred with a vehicle pulling out of a driveway,” said WRPS Acting Sergeant Byron Harding.
An Ornge air ambulance arrived on scene to transport the injured motorcyclist to a London hospital.
The collision reconstruction unit attended the area with a drone to investigate the crash.
“We’re looking into speed and alcohol at this time,” said Harding.
The road was closed between Notre Dame Drive and Trussler Road as emergency crews dealt with the scene.
There’s no word on any charges at this time.