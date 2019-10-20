

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a vehicle in Wilmot.

The collision happened on Snyder’s Road East between a motorcycle and a car at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“There was a motorcycle travelling westbound on Snyder’s road. A collision occurred with a vehicle pulling out of a driveway,” said WRPS Acting Sergeant Byron Harding.

An Ornge air ambulance arrived on scene to transport the injured motorcyclist to a London hospital.

* ROAD CLOSURE * for a collision investigation on Snyder's Rd E between Notre Dame Dr and Trussler Rd in Wilmot. Please take an alternate route. @WRPSToday @WilmotTownship @570traffic pic.twitter.com/qdE8yLYTpV — Sgt Kelly Gibson (@WRPS_RuralSgt) October 20, 2019

The collision reconstruction unit attended the area with a drone to investigate the crash.

“We’re looking into speed and alcohol at this time,” said Harding.

The road was closed between Notre Dame Drive and Trussler Road as emergency crews dealt with the scene.

There’s no word on any charges at this time.