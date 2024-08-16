KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Most of southern Ontario could see 'significant' rain this weekend

    Share

    Get out your umbrellas!

    Environment Canada is warning of significant rain this weekend.

    The agency issued a special weather statement for all areas between Walpole Island and Tobermory, plus as far north as Petawawa and Parry Sound.

    Waterloo Region and surrounding communities could see between 40 and 80 mm, with rates of up to 40 mm in an hour.

    The rain will start Friday evening and continue into Sunday.

    The heaviest rain is expected on Saturday.

    Environment Canada said weather conditions could shift suddenly from sunny skies to heavy downpours. There could even be flash flooding and pooling on roads.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News