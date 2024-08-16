Most of southern Ontario could see 'significant' rain this weekend

Get out your umbrellas!

Environment Canada is warning of significant rain this weekend.

The agency issued a special weather statement for all areas between Walpole Island and Tobermory, plus as far north as Petawawa and Parry Sound.

Waterloo Region and surrounding communities could see between 40 and 80 mm, with rates of up to 40 mm in an hour.

The rain will start Friday evening and continue into Sunday.

The heaviest rain is expected on Saturday.

Environment Canada said weather conditions could shift suddenly from sunny skies to heavy downpours. There could even be flash flooding and pooling on roads.