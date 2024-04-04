KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph

    A 35-year-old is arrested in downtown Guelph. (Video still) A 35-year-old is arrested in downtown Guelph. (Video still)
    A 35-year-old man was arrested at gunpoint Thursday in downtown Guelph.

    Around 10:30 a.m., a caller told police a man flashed a gun while looking at him inside his place of work. He had also recognized the man from a previous altercation.

    Officers arrived minutes later and located the man walking down Wyndham Street North.

    What happened next was caught on camera by a passerby and later shared online.

    Believing the man may be armed with a weapon, he was ordered to get on the ground at gunpoint.

    Multiple officers and police cars surrounded the scene.

    Police said a black and silver imitation gun was recovered.

    The Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

