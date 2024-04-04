Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
A 35-year-old man was arrested at gunpoint Thursday in downtown Guelph.
Around 10:30 a.m., a caller told police a man flashed a gun while looking at him inside his place of work. He had also recognized the man from a previous altercation.
Officers arrived minutes later and located the man walking down Wyndham Street North.
What happened next was caught on camera by a passerby and later shared online.
Believing the man may be armed with a weapon, he was ordered to get on the ground at gunpoint.
Multiple officers and police cars surrounded the scene.
Police said a black and silver imitation gun was recovered.
The Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
