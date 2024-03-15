KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel

    Fire trucks are pictured at the scene of a fire at a kennel near Moorefield, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Fire trucks are pictured at the scene of a fire at a kennel near Moorefield, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.

    Mapleton Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wood said firefighters were called to the farm around 9 a.m.

    No people were hurt.

    The flames started in the attic and the cause is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Wood said.

    Damage is estimated at around $70,000.

