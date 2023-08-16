Cambridge council begins process to fill Ward 1 vacancy left by councillor's death

Cambridge council is beginning the process to determine how to fill the Ward 1 seat left vacant when long-time councillor Donna Reid died early Sunday morning at Grand River Hospital.

Tuesday night’s meeting was council’s first opportunity to collectively reflect on Reid’s life.

The meeting began on a somber note, with Mayor Jan Liggett paying tribute to the late councillor, remembering her as a fierce advocate with a bold sense of fashion, who touched many lives.

Council paused for a moment of silence before formally declaring a vacancy for Reid’s council seat.

They directed the city clerk to provide a report with options to fill the position.

Council is expected to receive that report on Aug. 29.

Liggett noted Reid left behind big shoes to fill.

“Her absence around the horseshoe and in the halls of city hall will be felt,” she continued. “I must say that anyone who knew Donna knew that she had strong beliefs and was a fierce advocate for those she felt needed her protection.”

Liggett said she respected for Reid’s strength and principles, even when many times they held different opinions.

“She was the type of advocate everyone would only wish to have in their corner,” she said.

Reid’s cause of death has not been shared publicly.

Her family and friends will host a celebration of life Friday afternoon at Cambridge City Hall.

Until then, flags at city buildings will remain lowered and a book of condolences will be available at city hall for members of the public to sign.