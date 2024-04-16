KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Infrastructure, housing investments among budget highlights for local mayors

    Share

    The mayors of Kitchener and Waterloo are weighing in on the federal government’s 2024 budget.

    “I think it really is great to see the overall housing theme as well as the affordability theme that the federal government has in today’s budget,” Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe told CTV News. “It’s really great to see the federal government fully engaged on this key priority of housing.”

    McCabe said they’re excited to see what the city might be in line for, with the announcement to top up the Housing Accelerator Fund with another $400 million.

    She also noted the importance of new infrastructure funding.

    “Municipalities have been talking to the federal government and the provincial government for years about adjusting our fiscal funding arrangements,” she said. “So I’m hoping that this Canada housing infrastructure fund will be a way for us to really have that conversation and in greater earnest.”

    “I would really want to emphasize the investments in housing infrastructure are really critical,” added Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

    “I think for Kitchener residents overall, there’s a number of things on affordability. Both in terms of helping with housing costs, but also little things like agreements with cell providers, banking fees and so on, that governments in the past have been reluctant to touch, and have waited for these big banks and other companies to come forward – telco companies – to address on their own,” Vrbanovic said.

    “That hasn’t happened. And it looks like they’re finally going to tackle those things, which will make a difference in the pocketbooks of Kitchener residents.”

    Vrbanovic is also happy to see funding to match provinces on tackling chronic homelessness, as well as new measures that will help Canadians with their mortgage renewals in the near future.

    “This is a budget that really strikes a strong balance of meeting the needs of affordability for Canadians while also continuing to invest in municipalities,” added Vrbanovic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

    Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News