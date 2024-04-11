Guelph long-term care home set to close

A Guelph long-term care home is closing later this year.

In an email to CTV News, LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home confirmed it will shut down on Nov. 29.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care’s website, the for-profit home has 92 licensed beds and 149 people are currently on the waiting list.

“After many decades of serving the City of Guelph and surrounding communities, we are saddened to announce that our work is coming to an end,” LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home said in a statement to CTV News.

The company cites the age and condition of its building as a major reason for closing.

It said “significant investments” are required to repair the building, and that it is “not achievable in the current economic situation.”

It also said the ministry’s requirement to add additional sprinklers by Jan, 1, 2025 has proved difficult because of “structural aspects of our aging building.”

The home said its licence is also expiring in the near future, and it faces increasing costs in construction and challenges in health human resources.

It did not provide any details about how much the needed work would cost.

LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home said it has worked with the Ministry of Long-Term Care to come up with the date of closure.

It said it will work with local placement services and other long-term care homes to transition their residents to other places.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Long-Term Care for more information.

More to come.