Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
More than $24M in funding announced for public transit, active transportation in Waterloo Region
Passengers board an iXpress bus at the Ainslie Street terminal in Cambridge on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Public transit and active transportation in Waterloo Region are about to get a boost.
More than $24 million in funding from the Ontario and federal governments was announced on Tuesday for 10 transit and transportation projects in the region.
Across the 10 projects, the federal government is investing more than $13 million, while the province is picking up the tab for $11 million.
The Region of Waterloo is contributing more than $17 million for these projects.
Here's a brief look at the projects getting funding:
Expansion of transit to Conestoga College:
- Receiving more than $6 million from the provincial and federal government
- Expanded transit station at Doon campus, including six new buses and a bus terminal
- Bike parking, heated shelters and new signage also planned
Highway 7/8 cycling and pedestrian bridge:
- Almost $7 million in funding from provincial and federal governments
- Aimed at improving active transportation and increasing access to public transit
Market Trail to Ion LRT:
- More than $2 million in funding from provincial and federal governments
- A 1.7 km shared-use trail that helps users to access LRT
- Will include 10 bike racks, three road crossing improvements and new LED lighting
On-street transit infrastructure improvements:
- Almost $2 million in funding from the provincial and federal governments
- Increase safety and accessibility of transit stops, including 60 bus stops to be renovated with hard surface pads
- Adds 10 new bus shelters
- Improvements to be made at two pedestrian crossings and 10 intersections
Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) for transit:
- More than $1.5 million in federal and provincial funding
- Adds 30 new digital displays at LRT platforms and nine new info displays
- Upgrades mobile payment applications: 36 validation machines and 25 point-of-sale units
Iron Horse Trail expansion:
- Over $900,000 in federal and provincial funding
- Adds 5 km of new walkways and bike lanes connecting to public transit stops
University of Waterloo transit shelter:
- More than $2.75 million in federal and provincial funding
- Adds several heated bus shelters and bike storage areas at bus station
Ottawa St. to King St. bike lanes:
- Almost $350,000 in federal and provincial funding
- Adds 1.72 km of bike lanes on Ottawa Street from King to Highway 7
- Allows continuous cycling route along Ottawa from other bike lanes
Cycling facility on Hespeler Road at Hwy. 401:
- More than $1.7 million in federal and provincial funding
- New cycling facility provides crossing at Highway 401 as part of the new interchange reconstruction
- Provides connections to Groh Avenue and Pinebush Road
Lackner Boulevard multi-use trail:
- Over $550,000 in federal and provincial funding
- Adds 1.9 km of multi-use trail that connects public transit stops