KITCHENER -- Public transit and active transportation in Waterloo Region are about to get a boost.

More than $24 million in funding from the Ontario and federal governments was announced on Tuesday for 10 transit and transportation projects in the region.

Across the 10 projects, the federal government is investing more than $13 million, while the province is picking up the tab for $11 million.

The Region of Waterloo is contributing more than $17 million for these projects.

Here's a brief look at the projects getting funding:

Expansion of transit to Conestoga College:

Receiving more than $6 million from the provincial and federal government

Expanded transit station at Doon campus, including six new buses and a bus terminal

Bike parking, heated shelters and new signage also planned

Highway 7/8 cycling and pedestrian bridge:

Almost $7 million in funding from provincial and federal governments

Aimed at improving active transportation and increasing access to public transit

Market Trail to Ion LRT:

More than $2 million in funding from provincial and federal governments

A 1.7 km shared-use trail that helps users to access LRT

Will include 10 bike racks, three road crossing improvements and new LED lighting

On-street transit infrastructure improvements:

Almost $2 million in funding from the provincial and federal governments

Increase safety and accessibility of transit stops, including 60 bus stops to be renovated with hard surface pads

Adds 10 new bus shelters

Improvements to be made at two pedestrian crossings and 10 intersections

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) for transit:

More than $1.5 million in federal and provincial funding

Adds 30 new digital displays at LRT platforms and nine new info displays

Upgrades mobile payment applications: 36 validation machines and 25 point-of-sale units

Iron Horse Trail expansion:

Over $900,000 in federal and provincial funding

Adds 5 km of new walkways and bike lanes connecting to public transit stops

University of Waterloo transit shelter:

More than $2.75 million in federal and provincial funding

Adds several heated bus shelters and bike storage areas at bus station

Ottawa St. to King St. bike lanes:

Almost $350,000 in federal and provincial funding

Adds 1.72 km of bike lanes on Ottawa Street from King to Highway 7

Allows continuous cycling route along Ottawa from other bike lanes

Cycling facility on Hespeler Road at Hwy. 401:

More than $1.7 million in federal and provincial funding

New cycling facility provides crossing at Highway 401 as part of the new interchange reconstruction

Provides connections to Groh Avenue and Pinebush Road

Lackner Boulevard multi-use trail: