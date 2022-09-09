‘More than 200 animals need care’: Laurier partnership to pair students, staff with foster animals

Wilfrid Laurier University is teaming up with a couple of local humane societies to connect animals in need of foster homes with students, faculty and staff.

The school said the partnership between the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth and the Brant County SPCA has the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of animals who need a home and their temporary caretakers.

"Fostering an animal is rewarding and provides companionship without a long-term commitment. It’s a special way to support our community partners,” said Carleen Carroll, assistant vice-president of external relations at Laurier.

Fostering animals is a short-term commitment that aims to prepare the animal for its forever home, while increasing its chances of being adopted.

There are more than 200 animals currently in need of care, including dogs, cats, reptiles and other small animals.

“The Humane Society is very excited about the partnership with Laurier,” said Denise Rowse, manager of volunteers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. “Our animals are in urgent need of foster caregivers, and this partnership will help provide temporary, loving homes for them.”

Anyone who is interested can complete an online application form through the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth and Brant County SPCA for the type of animal they would like to foster. All caretaking costs will be covered by the organizations.

“This year, more than ever before, the need for collaboration is front and centre,” says Amber Best, manager of animal care at the Brant County SPCA. “Through partnerships, we can save more animal lives and enrich the lives of foster parents through animal companionship.”