KITCHENER -- There are 122 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region for the past two days, while 47 new cases involving variants of concern have also been identified.

The Saturday afternoon update of the public health online dashboard covers a two day period, as no update was provided on Good Friday.

The number of B.1.1.7 variants, first identified in the U.K., has gone up by 39.

There have been 70 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by 47.

The total number of deaths and hospitalizations have both remained unchanged.

There is one less person being treated for the virus in the ICU of a regional hospital.

Since the last update of testing numbers on Tuesday, there have been 3,002 more tests administered, the positivity rate has gone up by 0.5%, and the reproductive rate has stayed the same.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 12,094 confirmed cases, 499 variants of concern identified, 68 B.1.1.7 variants, 11,485 resolved cases, 243 deaths, 356 active cases, 21 hospitalizations, six people being treated in the ICU, 427,718 tests administered, a 3.0 per cent positivity rate, and a 1.2 per cent reproductive rate.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone down by three to a total of 11. The outbreak at University of Waterloo residences currently sits at 32 connected cases.

In Ontario, health officials reported 3,089 new COVID-19 on Friday and 3,009 on Saturday. The Ministry of Health also did not report numbers yesterday due to the Good Friday holiday.

The last time cases reached this high in Ontario was back on Jan. 17 when 3,422 new infections were reported.

Health officials also reported that 39 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19 in the past two days. In total, the province has seen 7,428 deaths related to the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also deemed 1,819 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 327,940.