More strong winds expected for much of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Waterloo Region and much of southern Ontario, as winds are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 80 km/h by Sunday afternoon and evening.

The national weather agency says the strongest wind gusts are expected over the Bruce Peninsula, portions of the Dundalk highlands and parts of the Niagara Peninsula.

The special weather statements come a day after a severe storm brought snow squall and blizzard warnings across the southern portion of the province.

According to Environment Canada, Kitchener saw western wind gusts reach 72 km/h on Saturday.

Residents are being warned of possible power outages and broken tree branches.