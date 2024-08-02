KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • More rain headed our way

    Weather Graphic Generic Rain
    Share

    Environment Canada says southern Ontario could see even more rain.

    A special weather statement was issued Friday for parts of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Woodstock, Norfolk County, Haldimand County, Tillsonburg, St. Thomas, London, Ingersoll, Stratford, Goderich and as far north as Barrie and Owen Sound.

    The agency says these areas could get between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain.

    The downpour is expected to start in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News