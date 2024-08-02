More rain headed our way

Environment Canada says southern Ontario could see even more rain.

A special weather statement was issued Friday for parts of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Woodstock, Norfolk County, Haldimand County, Tillsonburg, St. Thomas, London, Ingersoll, Stratford, Goderich and as far north as Barrie and Owen Sound.

The agency says these areas could get between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain.

The downpour is expected to start in the afternoon and continue into the evening.