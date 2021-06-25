WATERLOO -- More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics from the Province are coming to Waterloo Region beginning Tuesday.

Health officials say the pop-up clinics are launching to combat the highly transmissible Delta variant that is spreading in the community.

“We are extremely grateful to the Province for sending mobile vaccination clinics to Waterloo Region,” Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of Police and head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said in a release. “This is a critical time when we need to increase rapidly the number of people who receive first and second doses. Having additional vaccine, as well as the operational support to administer doses, will get our residents vaccinated sooner.”

The mobile vaccination clinics are as follows:

Ryerson Public School, 749 Grand Valley Dr., Cambridge

Tuesday, June 29 to Saturday, July, 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Heights Collegiate Institute, 255 Fischer-Hallman Rd.

Tuesday, June 29 to Saturday, July, 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School, 1500 Block Line Rd., Kitchener

Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Resurrection Catholic Secondary School, 455 University Ave. West, Kitchener

Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments are required for the mobile clinics and can be booked online using the Region of Waterloo's booking portal.

One provincial vaccination clinic is already underway this week, running until Saturday, at 99 Regina St. South in Waterloo. Appointments at this clinic are full and no walk-ins are being accepted.

Adults who received an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30 are currently eligible to book an earlier second dose appointment.

Beginning Saturday, youth aged 12 to 17 in Waterloo Region are eligible to book an accelerated second-dose appointment through the regional booking system and through participating pharmacies.

This move falls in line with a provincial announcement that youth in Delta hotspots can receive an earlier second dose of a Pfizer vaccine at a 28-day interval. Youth must book their second dose at a clinic that is offering Pfizer.

Starting Monday, all Ontarians 18 and older who have received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine are eligible to book an earlier second dose appointment.

As of June 25, more than 75 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 25 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.