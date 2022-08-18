More closures along highway 401 near Cambridge expected next week

Another construction project along the 401 near Cambridge could impact commuters as temporary closures alternate between the eastbound and westbound lanes on the highway at Hespeler Road.

The stretch of the highway has already seen multiple closures this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the alternating closures impacted drivers throughout the night.

Earlier this week, Transport Canada notified drivers that the westbound lanes would be closed again for construction starting at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and running until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Transport Canada said the eastbound lanes will close again next Tuesday from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The transportation agency said detours will be in place for drivers.

The closures are to allow crews to erect girders along the highway.

CTV News spoke to some drivers who use the highway regularly, and they say they’re not surprised by the closures and delays.

The Ministry of Transportation said it will release more information as the work being done on the highway continues.