    • Mom's car impounded after teen caught going double speed limit

    A Mississauga teen was taken off the road for a month and had his mother’s car seized after he was caught Friday morning driving more than twice the speed limit.

    Guelph police say one of their officers was patrolling on Speedvale Avenue East near Woolwich Street just before 1 a.m., when he clocked a vehicle at 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

    The driver, a 17-year-old from Mississauga, was charged with speeding and stunt driving. His licence was suspended for 30 days and his mother’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

