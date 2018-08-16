

CTV Kitchener





Moe Norman was a Kitchener golfer widely considered the best ball-striker around.

Norman permanently associated himself with Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers 17 years ago.

Three years later, he passed away.

An annual memorial golf tournament is held in his honour to raise money for the organization, which chair Nadia Matos said means a lot.

“Since then, we are honoured and pleased to be able to pass on his legacy and continue this golf tournament in his honour,” she said.

In 2017, around $20,000 was raised, and the goal for this year remains the same.

Crime Stoppers is 100 per cent run by volunteers and funded by donation. The money raised will go to help fund rewards for anonymous tips.

The shotgun start began for 90 golfers at 1:00 p.m. at Foxwood Golf Club, with golfers travelling from as far as Oklahoma.