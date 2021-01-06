KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is giving families until mid-January to request a mode-of-learning change for elementary students.

In a post on its website, the school board said that families will have until 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 to change from in-person to distance learning or vice versa.

The change will stay in effect until the end of the year, the board said.

Students who switch from distance learning to in-person will make the switch on Feb. 18. Those who are making the opposite move will start on Feb. 22, the board said.

Until then, families are asked to have their kids continue learning in their current program.

Those who want to request a mode-of-learning change are asked to contact their child’s school.