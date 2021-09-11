Missing swimmer found dead near Port Burwell

KITCHENER -

A swimmer who went missing near Port Burwell over the weekend has been found dead, provincial police confirmed.

AGood Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.

Provincial police say two people were seen in distress in Lake Erie Saturday afternoon.

Two others jumped into the water to help, but they also ran into trouble.

OPP say a fifth person on shore saw what was happening and threw a floatation ring into the water, saving three of the swimmers.

In a tweet on Tuesday, police the swimmer was found around 13 kilometres east of Port Burwell on Monday. The 25-year-old from St. Catharines was prounced dead.

Const. Crewdson had a warning for other swimmers.

“When people go into Lake Erie, you have to keep in mind these are the Great Lakes, and to treat them like the ocean.”

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Service, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Auxiliary Coast Guard and members of the Port Burwell Provincial Park were involved in the search.