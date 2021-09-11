Missing swimmer found dead near Port Burwell
A swimmer who went missing near Port Burwell over the weekend has been found dead, provincial police confirmed.
AGood Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
Provincial police say two people were seen in distress in Lake Erie Saturday afternoon.
Two others jumped into the water to help, but they also ran into trouble.
OPP say a fifth person on shore saw what was happening and threw a floatation ring into the water, saving three of the swimmers.
In a tweet on Tuesday, police the swimmer was found around 13 kilometres east of Port Burwell on Monday. The 25-year-old from St. Catharines was prounced dead.
Const. Crewdson had a warning for other swimmers.
“When people go into Lake Erie, you have to keep in mind these are the Great Lakes, and to treat them like the ocean.”
The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Service, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Auxiliary Coast Guard and members of the Port Burwell Provincial Park were involved in the search.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
UPDATED | 'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Linda O'Leary found not guilty in connection to fatal Ontario boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
'Gripped in a tie': Nanos ballot tracking reports front-running parties neck-and-neck
The front-running federal parties are 'gripped in a tie' with the latest polling numbers showing the Liberals leading the Conservative Party with a little more than one per cent between them, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
Teamsters to hold unionization vote at Amazon warehouse in Alberta
A group of warehouse workers in central Alberta could become the first Amazon employees in Canada to vote on whether or not to unionize.
London, Ont. police investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University
The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
London
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Charges laid in shooting that left one man injured
London police have laid charges against an 18-year-old man and a youth in relation to a shooting on Friday that left one person injured.
Windsor
-
Two new deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
17 classes dismissed in Windsor-Essex schools due to COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed at least 17 classes have been dismissed due to COVID-19 cases in local schools.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the area.
-
Police lift lockdown at Georgian College Barrie campus
Barrie police say Georgian College's Barrie campus was placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning after a specific threat was made at the facility.
-
City of Orillia latest municipality to implement vaccine policy for staff
The City of Orillia is joining several other municipalities implementing a vaccine policy for employees, requiring staff to provide proof of vaccination.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
-
Tornado watch issued for areas near North Bay, Greater Sudbury
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Tuesday morning for North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River. And Greater Sudbury and area was added to the watch early in the afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 400.
-
Two Ottawa ridings in top 10 across Canada for mail-in ballots
Elections Canada says two ridings in Ottawa are in the top 10 across Canada for the most voting kits issued to voters in the 2021 election.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not required
Here are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
-
Here are all the places in Ontario named after Egerton Ryerson. Will they change their name?
The name Ryerson is connected to one of the darkest chapters in Canadian history and yet for dozens of years, it’s been used to title many of Ontario’s important landmarks and institutions.
Montreal
-
‘All my dreams are coming true’: Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime home after U.S. Open
Fresh from New York’s MET Gala, Quebec tennis stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez are still pinching themselves from their whirlwind ride in the U.S. Open and their newfound brush with celebrity life.
-
Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, 633 new cases added
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers in Quebec also increased slightly in the last 24 hours.
-
After evacuation due to suspicious package, McGill University lets students back into buildings
Some classes were cancelled at McGill University Tuesday morning after multiple buildings were evacuated due to a 911 call about a suspicious package.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan until early October
Health officials in Nova Scotia have decided to delay moving into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan until at least Oct. 4.
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
-
Nova Scotia reports 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 61 located in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 56 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
Manitoba health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg murder trial for man accused of stabbing attack on toddler enters second day
A Winnipeg trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy continues today.
-
The Manitoba schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases
Though classes only just began in Manitoba, a number of schools are already reporting cases of COVID-19.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
-
Surge in COVID-19 cases prompts cancellation of major conventions in Calgary: Nenshi
Mayor Naheed Nenshi says at least five major conventions that were scheduled to take place in Calgary have been cancelled due to the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: ICU records, vaccine card and Hinshaw on 4th wave
Alberta will update its COVID-19 data Tuesday afternoon as ICU cases continue to test the province's health-care system.
-
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Explosion felt like an earthquake': Update expected from B.C. First Nation on lawsuit against Enbridge
A B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to a pipeline explosion in 2018.
-
2 shootings in 1 hour in Richmond; motive still under investigation
Mounties are investigating two shootings reported in a period of about an hour in Metro Vancouver.
-
Popular Vancouver Halloween event cancelled again – but not over COVID this time
For the second year in a row, a popular attraction in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been cancelled - but COVID-19, which forced last year's cancellation, isn't the reason this year.