Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario

OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.

The Piper Comanche aircraft had been missing since April 14, after leaving Delhi airport in Norfolk County and scheduled to land in Marathon, Ont.

The plane was located in the same area teams spent ten days searching for the aircraft. Its radar and flight tracking gear was last detected about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie.

OPP have not released any information on the two men aboard the plane at the time of its departure.