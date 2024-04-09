KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing man found dead in Guelph

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    The search for a missing man in Guelph has come to a sad end.

    The 41-year-old was last seen on Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Marlborough Road.

    Police said they investigated a sudden death Monday in the same area.

    On Tuesday, they confirmed the person found was the same man reported missing in January.

    “The death is not considered suspicious,” police said in a media release. “Family of the deceased were notified and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

    Police added that they won’t be releasing any further information.

