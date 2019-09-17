Featured
Missing Kitchener teen found
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:28AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing female has been located safely.
WRPS tweeted that there was concern for the wellbeing of a 15-year-old from Kitchener Monday night.
She was located Tuesday morning.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
The missing female has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 17, 2019