Missing Kitchener man found safe: police
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 3:40PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 18, 2021 10:23AM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service say a missing 65-year-old man has been found safe.
The man was last seen around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Highland Road and Belmont Avenue in Kitchener.
In an update to Twitter, police thanked the public for their assistance.