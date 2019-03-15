

CTV Kitchener





Police are treating the death of a Kitchener man found in Oshawa as a homicide.

Wellington County OPP responded to a Harriston address on March 12 for reports that Jason Brown, 43, had gone missing.

The next day, Durham Regional Police contacted provincial police, saying that Brown’s body had been found on Stevenson Road North in Oshawa.

An autopsy was done on Friday, and police are now considering the death a homicide.

The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation. It’s not clear how the man died.

Police did not say whether they had any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.