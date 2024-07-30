KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing Guelph woman located

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)
    A missing woman from Guelph has been found.

    Police began looking for the woman after she was seen in downtown Guelph on June 2.

    On Tuesday morning, Guelph Police posted an update saying the woman had been located.

