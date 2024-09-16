Man arrested after hidden camera found in student house bathroom: Guelph Police

A Guelph man has been arrested after four female students reported finding hidden camera in the bathroom of their rental house.

According to police, students went to the Guelph Police station Friday and handed over a device recovered from their bathroom.

“The device resembled a charger, but when held at an angle a small camera lens could be observed inside and a micro-SD card was found in the back. The first female who found the device alerted her roommates, who located a similar one in the home’s second bathroom,” police said in a media release.

A search warrant was executed early Saturday morning at the east-end home.

Electronic devices were seized and a 69-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism.