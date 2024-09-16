Cambridge councillor wants to Main St. shutdown year-round to boost local businesses
A Cambridge councillor wants to permanently close a section of Main Street to vehicles.
Council is expected to discuss Adam Cooper’s motion at Tuesday’s meeting, in which staff would be asked to put together a report looking at converting Main Street, between Ainslie Street and Water Street, into a pedestrian-only area.
“We'd be crazy not to expand on the overwhelming success we've had of the past closings during the summer,” said Cooper, the councillor for Ward 6. “We've got the beautiful downtown with the architecture, the cultural buildings, we've got the rivers, we've got the churches, and we’ve got the sculpture garden, horticultural garden, the theater. People are starting to come here now.”
If the motion is approved, staff would prepare a report looking at the financial implications and other impacts of creating a permanent pedestrian-only area. It would then be brought forward again at the 2025 Budget and Business Plan meeting.
“Visitors already shop downtown in the colder months and activating Main Street with events and activities would only provide more reasons to enjoy the area throughout the winter season,” Brian Kennedy, the executive director of the Downtown Cambridge Business Improvement Area, explained in an email to CTV News.
Currently, that section of Main Street is closed only seasonally. It’s used for a variety of events, including family fun days, live music, dance nights and markets. Since 2020, Cambridge has shut down the stretch from Ainslie to Water Street from May to October, due to popular demand.
“The majority of feedback from businesses has been positive, with growing support for exploring a year-round pedestrian-only space. At the very least, the BIA fully supports the current investigation into the implications of this idea,” Kennedy said. “Many of our stakeholders support the transformation of Lower Main Street as a positive business initiative for our downtown.”
Cooper said the success of the Gaslight District has shown special events can attract tourists – even in the winter.
“They've proven that in wintertime they don't stop their events, they keep them coming and people will come out,” he explained. “This is Canada, even in the winter, give them a reason, they will come.”
As for the impact on local traffic, for Cooper, it’s worth the trade-off.
“This particular section here, as far as traffic goes, the movement of traffic is not that important. Yeah, we're going to lose a few parking spaces, but the whole idea is this is for the greater good. This is an investment in our businesses, in our downtown,” he said.
The Local Eatery on Main Street in Cambridge on Sept. 16, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
The Local Eatery, a restaurant at the corner of Main St. and Ainslie St. S., has seen the impact during the summer shutdown.
“We got so many visitors here,” said owner Jagdeep Kaler.
He’s interested to see if closing the road year-round will make a difference.
“Due to snow, we don't get much customers. But maybe that idea will work," Kaler added.
But not everyone likes the idea.
Tina Maclean runs Hair Your Way, a hair salon on George Street. Since the city started closing Main Street in the summer, she’s observed issues on surrounding roads. She said her customers end up running late for their appointments.
“It's really hard to operate when a whole main street is closed for the whole summer,” Maclean explained.
She’s also seen an impact on the overall traffic in Galt.
“Bottleneck traffic everywhere. People can't get home from work. They're getting home 15 minutes to 45 minutes late and everybody's just upset about it,” Maclean said. “I do think it's a beautiful downtown, but I don't think closing it down for the whole summer is the answer. I like the way they used to do it, where they would close it down on weekends.”
Cooper wants to hear the feedback from all nearby businesses, so he can work with them on making the plan work.
“I think this is going to be mainly for the businesses. If they got on board, then this is going to grow,” he said. “This will just be the beginning.”
“Instead of just passing through, come enjoy our vibrant community events, patios, art installations, and everything the Lower Main Street transformation offers,” urged Kennedy.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland says she is 'not going anywhere' after Conservatives call her 'phantom finance minister'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Pipeline explosion near Houston erupts in a towering flame, forcing evacuations
A pipeline explosion near Houston erupted in a towering flame over neighbourhoods for hours on Monday, forcing evacuations and shelter orders and melting playground equipment as firefighters struggled to keep nearby homes from burning.
Rebooked your flight? Here are your options after Air Canada reached a tentative deal with its pilots
Air Canada is offering passengers the option to change flights back. Here's what you need to know.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.