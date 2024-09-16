What you need to know ahead of flu season in Waterloo Region

With the season changing and kids headed back to school, this time of year traditionally sees a spike in flu cases.

The first few infections have been detected in Waterloo Region and now there is a push to promote getting influenza vaccines when they become available in a couple of weeks.

“We know that these are virus’s that will begin to circulate a lot more in the coming weeks and they’re going to be a real significant factor in the communities’ health over the next few months,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Stuffy nose, cough and fever are all signs you might have been struck by the flu.

One local pharmacist says people are already looking to get vaccinated.

“So, there are a few infections going around right now. Some of them are viral, some of them are bacterial but yeah, it's starting, this is the season,” said Mina Abdel Shahid, pharmacist and owner of Queens Pharmacies.

Health officials say how the community prepares will determine how bad the season will be.

“How bad things get is a question that depends a large part on what we do. If we do come out and get our vaccines as soon as we’re reasonably able too, that will modify the course our community is on,” said Tenenbaum.

The first wave of available vaccines will be allocated to high-risk populations in the community in a couple of weeks.

“We prioritize populations who are at greater risk of going to hospital or dying as a consequence of flu so the first vaccine doses will go out to the long-term care homes, hospitals and other high risk settings,” said Tenenbaum.

The general public will be able to get their dose near the end of October once the secondary supply is ready.

In addition to the latest influenza shot, the latest vaccine for COVID-19 will be coming. This comes after Health Canada removed old variations of the vaccines out of circulation from September 1st.

The Ministry of Health, in an email to CTV News, said: “Health Canada has directed all provinces to follow practices and processes for the withdrawal and destruction of all remaining supplies of XBB vaccines, starting September 1st, 2024. Vaccines will be available once Ontario receives supply from Health Canada following their regulatory authorization of the new, updated vaccine formulation. It is estimated Ontario, and other provinces, will receive supply from Health Canada in October.”

RSV vaccines are already being rolled out to high-risk populations with the general public shots, according to Tenenbaum.

“We’re anticipating having RSV vaccines available for primary care partners very soon,” he said.

Should you find yourself under the weather, Abdel Shahid is offering up the following tips: “Just rest as much as possible. Vitamin C is always a good idea. Zinc will boost up your immunity. This will help you fight the infection.”

Most pharmacies will have walk-in options for both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines once they become available to the general population, otherwise the public is encouraged to book appointments through their family doctor.