KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they have found a missing 12-year-old boy after searching for him throughout the night.

According to police the boy was last seen in the Mill Street area of Kitchener, and is known to frequent the Greenbrook Drive area.

Police said to expect an increased police presence in those areas as the search continued.

At around 8 a.m., officials said he was found safe, but did not elaborate on his disappearance.