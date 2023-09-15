Ministry of Labour investigating fatal workplace incident in Perth County

A 53-year-old has died following a workplace incident in Perth County.

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Thursday around 4 p.m., to help emergency crews who responded to a workplace incident in the area of Line 34 in West Perth.

Police say that while unloading a utility terrain vehicle, an individual sustained serious injuries after becoming trapped under the vehicle.

The 53-year-old resident of Manitoba was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and is investigating the incident.