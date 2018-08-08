

CTV Kitchener





The risk levels of two Ontario nursing homes were raised in light of the Elizabeth Wettlaufer murders.

At the public inquiry in St. Thomas, Phil Moorman with the ministry of Health testified that the levels were increased when Wettlaufer confessed to killing eight seniors at Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park Nursing Home in London.

Moorman says that once police started their investigations at the two homes in 2016 the ministry increased their risk levels.

He also told the inquiry that while those two homes were downgraded, most homes in Ontario receive a passing grade.

Wettlaufer is currently serving a life sentence for her crimes.

The public inquiry looking into long term care in the province is scheduled to last until the end of the week before taking a break.