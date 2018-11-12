

CTV Kitchener





The City of Cambridge is about to get a taste of Hollywood once again, with a mini-series set to film Monday.

The 'Departure' mini-series is being produced by the makers of Murdoch Mysteries, and crews will be filming scenes near City Hall. The building is meant to stand in for Scotland Yard and Cambridge University.

There will be some traffic delays on Wellington Street between Kerr and Dickson, and crews will be in the Market and Galt Arena parking lots.

Cast and crew members will be returning for a second day of filming on Sunday November 25.

They are set to shoot at 100 Water Street North, the lower Riverwalk near Mill Race Park, and the Grand River.