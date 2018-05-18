

CTV Kitchener





The film industry has been taking notice of the historic sites and scenic views in Cambridge.

The city has been featured in a number of prominent television series’ and movies including Designated Survivor, The Handmaid’s Tale, John Q, and Murdoch Mysteries.

City officials say film crews seem to be drawn to the city’s landscapes and impressive landmarks.

“We have rivers integrated into all of our downtown areas and we have really strong relationships within the film industry,” says Devon Hogue with the city’s economic development division.

Officials estimate since 2015 more than $2-million in revenue has been injected into the community because of the film crews.

With so much interest from tourists, the city has since created an online, interactive map to highlight the area.

“We had over 100 citizens come out just to walk around the different locations that have been used for filming,” says Hogue.

A scene from the Handmaid’s tale was filmed outside of the coffee shops on Queens Square.

Sam Woods with the Grand Café says the location still draws attention.

“People come in all the time and just literally take pictures,” says Woods.

More productions could be on the horizon as officials say they’ve already had eight inquiries for the coming months.

In Kitchener, city officials are also hoping to draw the attention of the film industry.

They’ve created a film, music, and interactive media office as part of a pilot project to work on bringing more film-making to the city.