All of the incumbents in Kitchener seeking re-election will serve another term at the position.

Karen Redman was the only regional councillor not to re-run, running instead for regional chair.

Tom Galloway, Elizabeth Clarke and Geoff Lorentz were re-elected, and will be joined for this term by Michael Harris.

Harris, the former Conservative MPP, was elected fourth.

He was removed from the Conservative Party just before the provincial election following an alleged 2013 incident.

He served nearly seven years representing Kitchener-Conestoga, bringing with him ‘a wealth of experience and leadership at the provincial level,” his website stated.

Tom Galloway first served as South Ward councillor in Kitchener in 1991.

He was appointed to regional council in 1994 and again in 1997, before being elected to the same position by the public in 2000.

He has been re-elected ever since.

Serving on Kitchener council since 1988, former Canada Post Geoff Lorentz has been involved in municipal politics for decades.

He was first elected to regional council in 2010.

Elizabeth Clarke is the CEO of the Kitchener-Waterloo YWCA and was appointed to represent Kitchener on the regional council in 2015 following the sudden death of Wayne Wettlaufer.

She was the runner-up in the 2014 election.