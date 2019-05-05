

CTV Kitchener





A jury at the St. Catharines courthouse has found Michael Ball guilty of the first-degree murder of Erin Howlett.

The jury reached their verdict late Sunday afternoon.

Ball, 27, had pleaded not guilty in the death of Erin Howlett, 28, on June 27, 2013.

Her body was found in a duffel bag in the Grand River in Kitchener eight days later.

Ball's first trial in Kitchener ended in 2016. The jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The retrial in St. Catharines began in late January.

More to come.