Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.

The agency says snow and ice pellets are expected by Monday afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain and drizzle by night.

Ice buildup may be possible, affect the Monday evening commute, and stick around into Tuesday morning.

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are also in the forecast for Monday night. Environment Canada says there may be power outages due to the gusts.

Similar statements are in effect across southern Ontario, including in Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.