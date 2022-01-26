Merchandise stolen from Cambridge business, police say

CAMBRIDGE -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a break and enter at a Cambridge business on Wednesday.

Police said around 4:20 a.m., they responded to a break-in at a store in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street.

Two unidentified men entered the front of the store and stole a "significant amount" of merchandise, before fleeing in an SUV.

Descriptions on the suspects or SUV have yet to be released.

No further details have been given at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.