KITCHENER -- Huron Perth Public Health has identified new COVID-19 cases linked to the same Mennonite community, according to a release sent out on Sunday.

Public health identified four new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in Huron Perth to 72.

Five of the most recent cases are from Perth East and linked to the same Mennonite community experiencing the surge.

HPPH Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen says they are in contact with other public health units to better understand outbreaks affecting certain populations and locations.

All cases in Perth East are self-isolating.