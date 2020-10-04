KITCHENER -- A notable curling tournament at the KW Granite Club has been cancelled for the male participants due to COVID-19 concerns, while the women’s event has been able to be completed.

The Waterloo curling club has been hosting the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard from Friday to Sunday.

All athletes were required to download the government of Canada COVID tracking app, in addition to other safety protocols in place.

"This app was a piece of the protocol that we added from the event perspective to try to keep any infections from getting inside the building," said Gerry Geurts, president of CurlingZone and organizer of the event.

Matt Wilkinson, the president of the KW Granite Club, says one player received a hit on the app that he had come into contact with a confirmed case, but has no symptoms.

The men’s event has been cancelled mid-playoffs out of an abundance of caution, according to Wilkinson.

The president says the women’s event has been run separately with full disinfection, and that when the women’s teams were informed about the men’s cancellation, they decided to move forward.

In a statement, CurlingZone says the player who had the alert is required to self-isolate, but that other players are not.

The team of the player who received the alert will all be getting tested as well.