An emotional memorial service was held Thursday for Isaiah Macnab.

The 20-year-old was fatally shot on Sept. 20 in the parking lot of a Salvation Army building in downtown Kitchener.

Macnab’s sister Claudia and an aunt both spoke at the service.

Claudia called Isaiah her best friend, and someone who took care of others when it came to heartache, pain and school issues.

She also said he was a doting brother to their younger sister.

Macnab’s aunt said the family is still in shock over his sudden death.

They believe the gunman killed the wrong person.

Police are still searching for two men who fled from the scene in a white 4-door Mercedes.

The motivation for the shooting is still not known.

Macnab was convicted last fall of assault and aggravated assault. He had been staying at the Salvation Army’s halfway house, called New Beginnings, after his release from jail.

Macnab's mother spoke to CTV days after his death.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but no one deserves this.”