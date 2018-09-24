

A funeral service was announced for Isaiah Macnab just days after he was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener.

He was killed in a brazen daytime shooting in downtown Kitchener on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was outside the Salvation Army’s New Beginnings building on King Street East when he was approached by another man and shot multiple times.

Police confirmed Macnab died at the scene, and the gunman fled in a white Mercedes vehicle.

Macnab’s funeral was scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe had raised almost $9,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The suspected shooter fled in a white Mercedes vehicle and was last seen exiting at Trafalgar Road.

Flowers filled the picnic table where Macnab was killed.