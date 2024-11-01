Memorial plaques stolen from Cambridge

Several memorial plaques have been found in Cambridge after they were stolen from benches in the city.

On Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m., employees of a local business gave Waterloo Regional Police officers several metal memorial plaques they thought has been stolen.

Police launched an investigation and discovered seven copper plaques has been stolen off benches at Victoria Park Tennis Club in West Galt.

The plaques have been returned to the city as the investigation continues.