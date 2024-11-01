KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Memorial plaques stolen from Cambridge

    The Grand River flows through Cambridge on Friday, July 3, 2015. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener) The Grand River flows through Cambridge on Friday, July 3, 2015. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Several memorial plaques have been found in Cambridge after they were stolen from benches in the city.

    On Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m., employees of a local business gave Waterloo Regional Police officers several metal memorial plaques they thought has been stolen.

    Police launched an investigation and discovered seven copper plaques has been stolen off benches at Victoria Park Tennis Club in West Galt.

    The plaques have been returned to the city as the investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News